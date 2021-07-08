Woman tries to lure dog named Boba into traffic on NYC street as she berates Asian owner for walking it without a leash and threatens to call police

A woman was filmed attempting to lure a dog named Boba into a New York City street as she berated its owner for not keeping it on a leash and threatened to call the police.

A video initially posted on Reddit's PublicFreakout page shows the woman, who is white and has not been named, arguing with the dog owner, an Asian man, on a sidewalk. It's unclear when and where the video was recorded.

The owner, who was also not identified, repeatedly calls the woman a 'Karen' and accuses her of racial profiling - claiming that she'd told him to 'go back to where he came from' before he started filming.

The video opens with the woman standing with her hands on her hips and asking the owner and another woman off camera: 'Y'all got a leash yet?'

'Why are you harassing us?' the other woman asks.

'Have you never heard of a leash in the city?' the so-called Karen responds. 'We'll wait for the police to clear it up.'

The argument escalates before the woman begins clapping her hands and calling the dog as she jogs into the street.

The man filming the encounter urges the woman to get her phone out and 'call the police,' while trying to get her to repeat what she supposedly told him earlier.

'Which country should I go back to, Karen? Say it,' he asks. 'Cat got your tongue?'

With her arms crossed over her chest, the woman simply looks at the camera and grins.

'Oh! Cat got my tongue? Really?' she says. 'Edit it out.'

Then, the woman animatedly claps her hands together and attempts to lure the dog into the busy street.

'Come on puppy!' she yells, but fails in her attempt to lure the dog away from its owners.

'You're actually instigating a dog to go to the middle of a highway? What kind of problem do you have, lady?' the second woman asks.

'You insult someone of Asian descent … Why don't you go back [to] where you came from? Who are you? Leave people alone.'

'Put it out there,' the woman being filmed says. 'Put it out there that you can walk around without your dog on a leash.'

The woman then approaches a nearby NYPD patrol vehicle, while the dog's owner continues to film her.

It's unclear in the video whether NYPD got involved, or if the issue was resolved.

According to New York City's Department of Sanitation, a person who owns or controls a dog within a public space, must have it 'effectively restrained by a leash or chain no more than six feet long.'

Those who violate that rule must pay a fine between $200 and $400.

The video, which has received around 1.1K comments, has garnered some mixed responses.

'There’s a way to tell someone to put a leash on their dog. This isn’t it,' one user commented.

'Especially dogs like this who aren’t trained, at minimum if it’s not on a leash it should not be so untrained as to follow a stranger into the street. Really no reason not to keep it on a leash though,' another wrote.

The NYPD did not return Dailymail.com's request for comment.