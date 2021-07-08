Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Marvel Producer On Future Of LGBTQ Representation In The MCU

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, one with a massive fanbase. But there was a learning curve when it came to things like the franchise’s release schedule, as well as its diversity and inclusion. Some major steps forward have been made to put women, people of color, and queer characters in the spot light. And now one Marvel producer has commented on the future of LGBT representation in the MCU.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 2

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Marvel Universe#Lgbtq#Mcu#Lgbt#Irl#Cinemabend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Society
News Break
Disney
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow: Younger version of Scarlett Johansson’s character is played by Milla Jovovich’s daughter

Marvel Studios has released its first theatrical film in over a year, Black Widow.The film sees Scarlett Johansson reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff (AKA Black Widow), which she previously inhabited in numerous films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Though Johansson’s character was killed off during the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the new film takes the form of a prequel.Black Widow features a number of flashback scenes depicting Black Widow as a child.This younger version of the character is portrayed by Ever Anderson, the 13-year-old daughter of Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich and filmmaker Paul W S Anderson. Anderson...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
Movieshypebeast.com

Hugh Jackman Post Photo With Kevin Feige, Sparking Rumors of Wolverine in MCU

Despite officially retiring from the role of Wolverine with 2017’s Logan, Hugh Jackman now has fans thinking he will be reprising his role as the beloved mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this week, the Australian actor took to Instagram to share a Wolverine animation from artist Bosslogic and...
swiowanewssource.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

New ‘Black Widow’ Featurette Teases Future Of the MCU

Marvel has shared a new action-packed featurette in advance of Black Widow, which makes its theatrical debut later this week. The clip offers insight from stars Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz, along with producer Kevin Feige. The trio weighs in on Natasha Romanoff’s story and the role her standalone movie plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesDen of Geek

Marvel Phase 4: Where Does the MCU Go After Black Widow?

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. The wait is finally over, as Black Widow has arrived in theaters and on Disney+ to end a two-year drought in which no new movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were released. Of course, the powerhouse company kept the flag flying with the premiere of three well-received series on its streaming platform — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the outstanding Loki — but the MCU was born on the big screen and there’s something reassuring about seeing it return there.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

What the 'Black Widow' post-credits scene hints about the future of the MCU

"Black Widow" takes place between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War," but the film's post-credits scene brings us back to present day with a heart-wrenching visit to Natasha Romanoff's grave. Natasha's "sister" Yelena (accompanied by her dog Fanny) barely has a moment to grieve before...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deseret News

Marvel’s upcoming ‘What If...?’ series will change the MCU

“Loki” star Tom Hiddleston has revealed that the upcoming Marvel animated series “What If...?” will impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What did Tom Hiddleston say about ‘What If...?’ and the MCU?. Hiddleston recently appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about the “Loki” season finale. During...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios: Kevin Feige does not rule out Venom joining the MCU in the future

Much has been said about the possibility that the universes of Marvel Studios and the Spiderverse from Sony cross your paths with Spider-Man as a central axis, even going through moments of uncertainty for the rights of Spider-Man. And with the arrival of the multiverse to the UCM, fans once again speculate about the possibility that the characters of both companies share movies in the future, a possibility that is even more sensed from the Vulture cameo in the Morbius trailer. But what about Venom, one of Spidey’s most popular villains? Kevin Feige has talked about it.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Hints An Imminent Kathryn Hahn MCU Return

Fans of Disney+’s WandaVision will be chanting the series’ catchy limerick “Agatha All Along” once again. In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Comicbook.com reports Marvel Studios’ head orchestrator, Kevin Feige, confirmed Agatha Harkness’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would happen sooner than expected. “Someday. Someday soon. You will see...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

How the Disney+ hit sets up the the future of the MCU

And just like that, Marvel’s major Multiversal War has begun. The season finale of Loki discarded the sacred timeline with one twist of the knife, and opened up the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the terrifying concept of… free will? That’s the endgame espoused by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — the timeline-guarding despot that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) confront in the Citadel at the End of Time, which we like to imagine is just down the street from the Restaurant at the End of the Universe. Maybe we’ll visit that hot spot soon: Disney+ capped off “For All Time. Always” with the big reveal that Loki is the first Marvel series to score a Season 2.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel’s new policy that will affect the new MCU projects

No one doubts that the great franchise of recent times is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who dominated the biggest releases since 2008 and led the world box office. Since his first film, 2008’s Iron Man, They had a clear thought regarding their actors, but everything has just changed in recent weeks with a new company policy revealed by Kevin Feige.
Shoppingshowsnob.com

Get a monthly dose of the MCU with these Marvel subscription boxes

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication. If you still haven’t gotten your Marvel fill after WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Black Widow,...
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ has a glorious deleted scene that Marvel needs to release

The big Loki finale is nearly here. Episode 6 will provide the answers that we seek from this amazing Marvel TV show. And it will supposedly leave fans happy and excited, according to an actress playing one of Loki’s great characters. Ending aside, Marvel needs to release a deleted scene from the first episode of Loki that features Thor. From the sounds of it, it could rival the incredible Zemo dance routine from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As always, several spoilers will follow below. Today’s Top Deal DJI Mavic Mini drone just got a massive discount that cuts it to...
TV & Videosdisneydining.com

Marvel Says No To A Stan Lee Cameo From The Simpsons/MCU Crossover

On Wednesday we got not just the newest episode of Loki, but also a new Simpsons short titled “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” that brought together Simpson and the MCU. Tom Hiddleston reprised his role as the God of Mischief for a brief five-minute skit which saw the trickster banished from Asgard to Springfield.
MoviesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Black Widow: MCU Easter Eggs and References Guide

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. We have a spoiler-free review here. The MCU is finally back on the big screen! Marvel’s Black Widow was supposed to be the official kickoff of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but then the pandemic happened, it got bounced around the release calendar, and Disney managed to release three MCU TV shows before Natasha got to take her curtain call on the big screen.
Moviestrendingetc.com

MCU Fans Will Ever Get A Chance To See Black Widow In Near Future?

For MCU fans and especially Black Widow fans, the final film which is entirely dedicated to Black Widow is releasing on 9th July and fans are worried whether they’ll see more of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not. POSSIBILITIES LIE AHEAD. Kevin Feige recently attended an interview...

Comments / 2

Community Policy