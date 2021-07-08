Marvel Producer On Future Of LGBTQ Representation In The MCU

Much has been said about the possibility that the universes of Marvel Studios and the Spiderverse from Sony cross your paths with Spider-Man as a central axis, even going through moments of uncertainty for the rights of Spider-Man. And with the arrival of the multiverse to the UCM, fans once again speculate about the possibility that the characters of both companies share movies in the future, a possibility that is even more sensed from the Vulture cameo in the Morbius trailer. But what about Venom, one of Spidey’s most popular villains? Kevin Feige has talked about it.