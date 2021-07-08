If You Want to Lucid Dream, Read This

Books are magic. And every reader, at some point in time, has thought about what it would feel like to weave some magic of their own, to have the power to change lives like their favorite writers have changed theirs. We might be at different stages in this process – we might already have a book or two under our belts, we might have just started to write our hearts out, we might have an idea fully formed, waiting to be written down, or we might only have a vague desire to someday write a book of our own. But we have all thought about it. We also probably know what kind of book we would want to write, and that has been shaped by the books we have loved, or by books we want to read but haven’t discovered yet.