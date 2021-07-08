If You Want to Lucid Dream, Read This
You're running late for the biggest meeting of your career — one that you have endlessly prepared for; every moment in your life has led to this. But each time you try to enter the meeting, obstacle after obstacle keeps pushing you back, preventing you from reaching the conference room. But then, still asleep, you realize: "Oh, this is just a dream." Reassuring yourself, you can now allow the dream to continue without stress or fear overtaking your sleeping mind.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0