Marvel's 'What If...?' Trailer Pairs Black Panther With Yondu and Introduces Captain Carter

June is almost over and Marvel has yet to release a new MCU film in theaters this year, but that’s only because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis that made it impossible for Disney to launch its most important pictures in theaters. The second half of the year is set to bring us no less than four MCU movies, starting with Black Widow on July 9th, and finishing with Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. Tucked between them are the most highly-anticipated MCU film of the year as well as the most mysterious Marvel movie of the year. Both Eternals (November 6th)...