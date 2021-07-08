Marvel's 'What If...?' Trailer Pairs Black Panther With Yondu and Introduces Captain Carter
Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!collider.com
