DEI Cultural Change Is 'A Long Game' At WFYI
Editor’s Note: This article begins a series of reporting follow up on how various local organizations have kept up with commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion in the past year. As a part of the Indianapolis community, WFYI wants to ensure we are also holding ourselves accountable to this work. We hired an outside editor, Traci Tong, to help shape this piece with a reporter who was not involved with the station’s DEI work.www.wfyi.org
