In true Grey Lyfe fashion, Young Grey is back outside supporting a new Tik Tok dance craze started by his homie Lucky Banks!. As the first artist under his new label Grey Lyfe, Young Grey wants to bring the hottest new talent and music to the forefront. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve recently heard French Montana’s new song FWMGAB in which he teamed up with fellow Bronx native and lite feet dancer Lucky Banks to publicize the choreography. Now, all the cool kids are doing this dance craze and Lucky now has the support of Young Grey ! To celebrate the Lucky Walk going viral, Young Grey is keeping the wave going by dropping a Luck Walk inspired single and dance challenge!