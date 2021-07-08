This '90s-Inspired Jewelry Brand Is the Next Best Thing to Delia*s Coming Back
Still heartbroken over the loss of the planned Lizzie McGuire reboot, I've found comfort in knowing that many of the youthful trends I once adored are coming back around. Gossip Girl has returned, skorts are apparently cool again, and as a grown adult with my own allowance of sorts, I can finally purchase the '90s accessories I always dreamed of owning. My great quest through nostalgia led to me Frasier Sterling, an accessories brand making colorful chokers, fun accent rings, and more.www.instyle.com
