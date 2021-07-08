Cancel
This '90s-Inspired Jewelry Brand Is the Next Best Thing to Delia*s Coming Back

By Lauren Rearick
In Style
Cover picture for the articleStill heartbroken over the loss of the planned Lizzie McGuire reboot, I've found comfort in knowing that many of the youthful trends I once adored are coming back around. Gossip Girl has returned, skorts are apparently cool again, and as a grown adult with my own allowance of sorts, I can finally purchase the '90s accessories I always dreamed of owning. My great quest through nostalgia led to me Frasier Sterling, an accessories brand making colorful chokers, fun accent rings, and more.

