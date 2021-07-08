Historic York Beach restaurant will not open for breakfast this summer due to worker shortage

Are you tired of eating at all the chain restaurants or in those that are owned by two restaurant groups? Everything is starting to taste the same to me so I make it a point to go to Michele’s Cuisine on Hwy. 27/441 (behind Atlantis Car Wash, in strip center in front of Bealls). They are a husband and wife team who came down here from Kentucky to care for her elderly mom and dad and put their life savings into a little cafe with the real personal touch and great food. They have an enormous selection of entrees, sides, desserts. Outside tables are covered by nice tents and fans so you are comfortable inside or out. Not a big place but a wonderful group of hard working employees and family all pulling to make this reasonably priced, hometown cooking, wine and beer serving cafe. Please support the “little guys” trying to provide us with a pleasant dining experience while making their dream of success for an independent small business.