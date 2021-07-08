Cancel
Historic York Beach restaurant will not open for breakfast this summer due to worker shortage

By Matt Berg
Bangor Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goldenrod, a historic ice cream shop and restaurant in York Beach, will not open for breakfast early in the morning this summer. The restaurant, which opened in 1896, cited a lack of staffing for the decision. When The Goldenrod opened at 8 a.m. over the Fourth of July weekend, it proved to be too much for the staff.

