Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a reported stabbing in Leicester.The victim was found injured in Green Lane Road, North Evington, early on Sunday morning.He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by 3am.Leicestershire Police said they are “keeping an open mind” but are treating the incident as a murder.The victim has not yet been identified.“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the local area prior to 2.30am who may have seen or heard anything suspicious,” the force said in a statement.“A scene is in place and Green Lane Road...