Here’s Who Celtics Will Hire As Ime Udoka’s Top Assistant Coach

Ime Udoka will take another branch from Gregg Popovich's coaching tree with him to the Boston Celtics. San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy will join the C's as Udoka's top assistant, NBA sources confirmed to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach on Wednesday. Hardy and Udoka worked together in San Antonio as part of Popovich's Spurs coaching staff between 2015 and 2019 and with the Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. After two years apart from one another, Hardy and Udoka are set to reunite in Boston.