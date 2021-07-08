Jerome Rivera plans to “shut down” Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC 264: “I’m looking to expose him”
Jerome Rivera knows his UFC 264 fight against Zhalgas Zhumagulov is do-or-die for his UFC career. Rivera enters the fight being 0-3 in the UFC and not many fighters get the fourth fight if they are winless through three. Yet, Rivera did the UFC a favor in taking a fight against Ode Osbourne up two weight classes at featherweight on just three day’s notice. With that, the UFC promised him another fight regardless of the result and they stuck to their word.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0