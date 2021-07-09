Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors on tour again this summer
Several fair food vendors who regularly appear at the Eastern Idaho State Fair will be making pit stops throughout the region for the East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021. The food tour will occur for six weeks in several locations in East Idaho. Vendors include Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, The Corn Dog Company, Mexican Crazy Corn and Teriyaki Express, according to a tour news release.www.idahostatejournal.com
