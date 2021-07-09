Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors on tour again this summer

By JAKOB THORINGTON Post Register
Idaho State Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral fair food vendors who regularly appear at the Eastern Idaho State Fair will be making pit stops throughout the region for the East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021. The food tour will occur for six weeks in several locations in East Idaho. Vendors include Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, The Corn Dog Company, Mexican Crazy Corn and Teriyaki Express, according to a tour news release.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Food & Drinks
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Blackfoot, ID
Lifestyle
Pocatello, ID
Food & Drinks
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Ammon, ID
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#S Club#Food Cravings#Food Drink#Lemon Smashers#Donuts Lacasita#Blackhawk Bbq#The Corn Dog Company#Tadd Jenkins Ford#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 20 (Reuters) - Haiti's government on Tuesday formally appointed Ariel Henry as prime minister, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down in a murder plot that likely extends far beyond the Caribbean country's borders. Henry assumed the role of de-facto leader of the Western Hemisphere's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy