Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

'What About The Children?' We Can Discourage Teen Vaping And Accept The Benefits of E-Cigarettes

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxHSw_0ar7PE2J00
Image by Ethan Parsa from Pixabay

Teenagers have no business using electronic cigarettes. Public health officials, scientists and even companies that manufacturer and sell e-cigarettes should do all they can to prevent teen vaping.

That said, there's a point at which judicious public health advocacy devolves into ideological activism that actually does more harm than good. We saw an example of this devolution in North Carolina recently, where the vaping company JUUL agreed to pay $40 million over six years to settle a lawsuit alleging it deliberately marketed its e-cigarettes to underage customers. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein summed up the case against JUUL for CNN in May 2019:

'My investigation showed two things: One, [JUUL] targeted young people. And two, it misleads the public about the potency of nicotine in its products,' [Stein] said. 'You only have to walk through any high school parking lot in North Carolina to see how pervasive Juul is among young people in our state. 'Juul claims its products are for adults, but its business strategy clearly targeted young people and minors.'

To the extent that JUUL actually engaged in these practices, the company deserves what it got. The state argued, for instance, that JUUL's management discouraged its employees from “digging around” (p 4) to find out if minors were buying their products online, though JUUL denied any admission of wrongdoing as part of the settlement (p 35).

We'll leave it to someone else to settle the he said, she said match. But the lawsuit, like the case against vaping more generally, seems to be motivated by several claims that don't stand up to scrutiny. Those assertions are worth dispelling, because vaping serves an important function—reducing tobacco consumption, which kills thousands of Americans every year. [1]

There's a “teen vaping epidemic”

Some teenagers do vape, “about 1 of every 20 middle school students (4.7%),” according to the CDC, and “1 of every 5 high school students (19.6%).” But the numbers are declining. Data published by the FDA in September 2020 showed that “1.8 million fewer U.S. youth are currently using e-cigarettes compared to 2019.” Keep in mind that “currently using” includes anyone who has vaped in the last 30 days. That means a teenager who experimented once with e-cigarettes and his or her friend who vaped daily for a month were lumped into the same category.

Additionally, most teens who use e-cigarettes are ex-smokers, which means vaping is probably not “hooking” the next generation on nicotine. Instead, underage smokers are replacing a very dangerous addiction with a relatively safer one. Neither is acceptable, of course, but the data don't support the claim that non-smoking teenagers are using e-cigarettes as a gateway to tobacco. Studies going back to at least 2016 back up this conclusion, and the evidence continues to accumulate. As the authors of a 2021 study noted:

Not only does the current study demonstrate that actual data are much more consistent with a diversion effect than a catalyst effect, but the magnitude of this effect is somewhat large, even using conservative assumptions. This is consistent with other recent research showing that declines in cigarette use have accelerated after the introduction of [electronic cigarettes].

Flavored vapes appeal to teenagers

Critics often claim that vaping attracts a youthful customer base, largely because e-cigarette liquids come in all sorts of flavors. “Belying its claimed 'corporate mission' of helping experienced smokers wean themselves from traditional cigarettes,” North Carolina argued, “JUUL developed dessert- and fruit-like flavors calculated to introduce tobacco in an appealing way to non-smokers, especially young people.”

This is a completely nonsensical charge. It's like saying Ruth's Chris steak house developed a dessert menu “calculated to introduce” sweets to diabetics, especially children. I mean, why else would a fancy restaurant serve "chocolate sin cake" or "warm apple crumb tart"? They must know diabetic children like sugary treats!

It should go without saying that people of every age like things that taste good. Multiple studies have now shown that adult smokers who switch to e-cigarettes often do so because of the wide flavor selection they have access to. Given that data, it only makes sense that manufacturers and retailers would offer lots of flavors to prospective customers.

JUUL may have targeted teens with more duplicitous marketing tactics, but “the product tastes good” isn't evidence that e-cigarettes are generally designed to appeal to children. We would have grounds to ban almost every food and beverage on the market if that were true.

The evidence that e-cigarettes help smokers give up tobacco continues to accumulate, both as peer-reviewed research and testimonials from thousands of ex-smokers."I never thought I'd quit smoking. Which was scary, as I knew it would kill me ..." one former smoker wrote. "... In vaping, I have found a way to break a habit and give up a vice I never thought I'd be able to shake."

For whatever reason, tobacco control advocates and lawyers aren't impressed by all these people who gave up cigarettes. Why we can't discourage children from vaping and embrace e-cigarettes as a useful quit-smoking tool for adults is beyond me.

[1] I've used an e-cigarette since 2012, with my doctor's endorsement.

[2] The FDA classifies e-cigarettes as tobacco products, but this designation makes little sense. According to Nicotine and Tobacco Research, "If all products containing nicotine derived from tobacco were labeled as 'tobacco products' internationally, then nicotine-replacement therapies would be classified as tobacco products, which they are clearly not."

Comments / 0

American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

912
Followers
395
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Control#Tobacco Products#E Cigarettes#Cdc#Cnn#Americans#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
FDA
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Cell Phonesmassachusetts.edu

‘Vaper to Vaper’ program to involve teens in getting peers to quit e-cigarettes

UMass Medical School researchers developing mobile apps, supported by National Institute on Drug Abuse grant. Researchers from UMass Medical School’s Department of Population & Quantitative Health Sciences are working to develop and test mobile technology involving peer messaging and coaching to help adolescents quit using e-cigarettes. The two-year, $753,750 National...
Healtharcamax.com

Commentary: Tax e-cigarettes? Yes, to deter youths from vaping

When my eldest son started high school, our whole family looked forward to the new experiences he had ahead of him. Imagine our disappointment and concern when he told us that his first three weeks of high school had been marked by numerous invitations to vape with some of his new classmates.
KidsFremont Tribune

Teens and vaping: Nicotine is addictive no matter the delivery method

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a former smoker who began smoking in high school. I quit a few years ago after a lung cancer scare. As a father, I have often shared with my children about the dangers of smoking. Recently, I overheard my son talking to his friends about vaping. Should I be as concerned about vaping as I am about smoking cigarettes?
HealthJamestown Sun

E-cigarettes: a road to many dead ENDS

By Veronica Harrison, third-year medical student, University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Cigarettes and cigarette smoke: both well-known for their negative impact on health. But what about vaping and the use of e-cigarettes? Though trendy, fun and with a great fruity smell, vaping and e-cigarettes are equally a major health concern for North Dakota teens and young adults as are traditional cigarettes.
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Black Smokers Top of Mind as Push for FDA Menthol Ban Grows

Advocacy groups are boosting outreach on programs to help people quit smoking as they call for quicker FDA action to ban menthol cigarettes, a product that has disproportionately impacted the health of Black Americans. In the next few months there will be efforts to do community outreach so those who...
Healthtucsonpost.com

Europe Remains Suspicious about Electronic Cigarettes

Electronic cigarettes and novel tobacco products have been around for more than a decade as alternatives to cigarette smoking, which kills nearly 700,000 people in the EU every year. However, they remain a controversial issue and the EU is still hesitant about how to treat them legally. The latest Eurobarometersurveyin...
Economyfox4now.com

1998 Tobacco settlement could be roadmap for new e-cigarette lawsuits

A decades old agreement between states and major tobacco producers is now acting as a roadmap for new settlements with e-cigarette companies. Florida was included in the original 1998 settlement with tobacco companies, and now, North Carolina is taking the next steps, and addressing claims that Juul and other e-cigarette companies targeted teens in their marketing.
Kidssanclementetimes.com

Wellness & Prevention: Downward Trend in Youth Vaping: How Can We Sustain It?

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.
Electronicskpel965.com

FDA: CPAP, BiPAP Machines Recalled due to Potential Health Risks

The United States Food and Drug Administration has announced that a recall has been issued for several BiPAP machines, CPAP machines, and respirators. According to the post, a foam contained in some units marketed by Philips may become dislodged from the unit which could, in turn, cause them to be inhaled or swallowed by the user of the device. When this happens, the foam could release harmful chemicals into the user's body.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Chinese prosecutor and ex-NYPD detective are among nine people charged with acting as spies to 'stalk and harass' US residents in a bid to pressure them to return home to China

A Chinese female prosecutor and a former New York City Police Department detective are among nine people charged with stalking and harassing US residents in a bid to pressure them to return home to China. The nine people were named in a superseding federal indictment filed in Brooklyn on Thursday...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy