Eloy feels '200%' better as he gears up for rehab assignment
The White Sox announced Eloy Jiménez will begin his rehab assignment in Winston-Salem on Friday, much earlier than the team or anyone anticipated when he initially had surgery to repair his ruptured left pectoral tendon. One of the reasons that Jiménez may be on that fast track is because he says he doesn’t just feel recovered from his injury, he feels even better than he did when Spring Training began back in March.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0