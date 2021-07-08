Eloy feels '200%' better as he gears up for rehab assignment

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.