Eloy feels '200%' better as he gears up for rehab assignment

NBC Sports Chicago
15 days ago
 15 days ago
The White Sox announced Eloy Jiménez will begin his rehab assignment in Winston-Salem on Friday, much earlier than the team or anyone anticipated when he initially had surgery to repair his ruptured left pectoral tendon. One of the reasons that Jiménez may be on that fast track is because he says he doesn’t just feel recovered from his injury, he feels even better than he did when Spring Training began back in March.

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Person
Eloy Jiménez
