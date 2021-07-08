Severe Weather Statement issued for Pitt by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pitt THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN PITT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina.alerts.weather.gov
