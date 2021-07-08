Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM EDT At 1247 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Maytown, or 8 miles southwest of Edgewater, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Deltona, Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Orange City.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0