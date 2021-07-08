Cancel
Victoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Refugio County in south central Texas Northeastern San Patricio County in south central Texas Southeastern Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1151 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockport, Port Aransas, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, McFaddin, Lamar, Aransas Pass, Bayside, Quintana, Holiday Beach, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Tivoli, Copano Village, Key Allegro, Long Mott, Green Lake, Palm Harbor, Bonnie View and Bloomington. This includes the following streams and drainages Alameda Creek, Kuy Creek, Medio Creek, Devils Run, Aransas Bay, Salt Creek, Dry Creek, Agula Creek, Cushman Bayou, Coloma Creek, Rosa Creek, La, Willow Creek, East Coloma Creek, Copano Creek, Monkey Slough, Sixmile Creek, Aransas River, San Antonio Bay, Chocolate Bayou, Mission Bay, Papalote Creek, Placedo Creek, Bullshead Creek, Guadalupe River, Chiltipin Creek, Hog Bayou, Dog Branch, Blanco Creek, San Antonio River, East Matagorda Bay, Mission River, McDonough Bayou, Silver Creek, Boggy Creek, Chocolate Swale, Sous Creek, Melon Creek and Dry Kuy Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

#South Texas#San Antonio River#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Woodsboro#Seadrift#Chocolate Swale
