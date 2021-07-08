Cop Convicted of Murdering Suicidal Man Is Still Being Paid
Ben Darby, an Alabama police officer sensationally convicted of murder, is still collecting paychecks from the Huntsville Police Department, according to pay records obtained by AL.com. Darby was convicted on May 7 but, on May 20, an email from Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray’s account went out to all officers asking them to donate unused leave time to an unnamed colleague who had an unspecified medical condition. The email was sent on the same day the city announced Darby was on leave. Records show Darby has since been on sick leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0