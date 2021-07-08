Cop Convicted of Murdering Suicidal Man Is Still Being Paid

Cops in South Carolina have released a harrowing 911 call made in the moments after high-profile lawyer Alex Murdaugh found his wife and son shot to death on their sprawling hunting estate last month. Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and the couple’s son Paul, 22, were both shot multiple times on June 7. No suspects have been named. In the call, Murdaugh can be heard in hysterics as soon as the responder picks up. “I need the police and an ambulance immediately,” the attorney says. “My wife and child were just shot badly.” He confirms that his wife and son weren’t breathing. When asked if they’re in a vehicle, he says: “No ma’am... They’re on the ground out in my kennel.” Murdaugh repeatedly asks the responders to hurry before he ends the call. “Ma’am, I need to call some of my family on this,” he says. At the time of the homicide, son Paul Murdaugh was facing charges related to the 2019 boating death of teenager Mallory Beach.