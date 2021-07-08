Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Cop Convicted of Murdering Suicidal Man Is Still Being Paid

By Lawrence Ukenye
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Darby, an Alabama police officer sensationally convicted of murder, is still collecting paychecks from the Huntsville Police Department, according to pay records obtained by AL.com. Darby was convicted on May 7 but, on May 20, an email from Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray’s account went out to all officers asking them to donate unused leave time to an unnamed colleague who had an unspecified medical condition. The email was sent on the same day the city announced Darby was on leave. Records show Darby has since been on sick leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suicidal#Police#Self Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘It’s Bad’: Cops Release Harrowing 911 Call After Top Prosecutor Found Wife and Son Dead

Cops in South Carolina have released a harrowing 911 call made in the moments after high-profile lawyer Alex Murdaugh found his wife and son shot to death on their sprawling hunting estate last month. Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and the couple’s son Paul, 22, were both shot multiple times on June 7. No suspects have been named. In the call, Murdaugh can be heard in hysterics as soon as the responder picks up. “I need the police and an ambulance immediately,” the attorney says. “My wife and child were just shot badly.” He confirms that his wife and son weren’t breathing. When asked if they’re in a vehicle, he says: “No ma’am... They’re on the ground out in my kennel.” Murdaugh repeatedly asks the responders to hurry before he ends the call. “Ma’am, I need to call some of my family on this,” he says. At the time of the homicide, son Paul Murdaugh was facing charges related to the 2019 boating death of teenager Mallory Beach.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Phoenix Police Officer to Be Fired Over Fatal Shooting of Ryan Whitaker

A Phoenix police officer is set to be fired in connection with the fatal shooting of Ryan Whitaker last summer. Less than three seconds after answering the door of his apartment last May, Whitaker was shot twice in the back as he tried to cooperate with police officers and place a gun he had in his hand on the ground. The Use of Force Board reviewed the shooting, finding the incident was within policy. However, after reviewing all of the circumstances, Chief Jeri Williams determined that officer Jeff Cooke’s employment should be terminated within the department. In the meantime, Cooke is on administrative leave. Cooke fired the shot that killed Whitaker, but prosecutors said earlier this year that he would not face any criminal charges.
Kentucky StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky Man Charged for Leaving Disabled Wife in Car for 5 Days

A Kentucky man has been charged with first-degree criminal abuse after leaving his disabled wife in a car for five days. Michael Redmon is the caretaker for his wife, Sherrie, who told law enforcement that her husband had left her in their pickup truck when she asked to be taken to a hospital in Frankfort County. Sherrie Redmond was trapped in the car from Monday, July 12 to Saturday when her husband finally drove her to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Authorities say Sherrie was in the car for so long that “she was sticking to the seat,” forcing EMS help get her out. She was covered in feces and urine with multiple skin sores. Redmon is being held in the county jail with a $10,000 cash bond.
Rocky Mount, VAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cop Rioter Drags Son Into Attempt to Justify Huge Weapons Stash

Thomas Robertson, the former Rocky Mount, Virginia, cop accused of taking part in the Capitol riot, was back in court Wednesday, arguing that he shouldn’t lose his bond after police found a huge stash of guns and explosives at his home in June. Prosecutors found multiple guns, a pipe bomb, a grenade, and gun silencers despite a judge banning Robertson from owning weapons while out on bond. Robertson’s son, Hunter, said he owned one of the guns, but prosecutors said that was inconsistent with his FBI testimony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy