New York City, NY

Amazon joins startup to open popup COVID-19 vaccine sites in NYC, LA

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
 15 days ago
Patients are vaccinated on Thursday at a popup site in New York City launched by Amazon Studios and Carbon Health. Another popup site in Los Angeles will open next week and both will operate through the summer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Health tech startup Carbon Health and Amazon Studios opened a project on Thursday to vaccinate at-risk Americans against COVID-19 in New York City, and later Los Angeles.

The partners are opening popup vaccination sites in the United States' two largest cities in an effort to serve people from "under-vaccinated" neighborhoods.

The New York City site, launched Thursday, is located at St. John's Bread & Life, which helps poor in the city. The Los Angeles site will open next week.

Amazon and Carbon Health say they expect to give as many as 150 vaccinations per day in both cities through the summer.

"We are proud to extend our collaboration with Amazon Studios to reach under-vaccinated communities, like unhoused individuals served by Bread & Life," Carbon Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sujal Mandavia tweeted.

Officials at the New York site said they hoped the effort would give a "renewed sense of hope, safety and security."

In February, Carbon Health worked with Los Angeles officials to vaccinate thousands of people at Dodger Stadium.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
