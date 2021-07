Mark James Stevens, 41, of Buda, Texas, was convicted today, July 14, 2021, for the murder of Brandon Fontenette. He was sentenced to life in prison. During the jury trial before 428th District Judge Bill Henry, which began on July 6, the prosecution presented evidence that on the evening of July 25, 2018, Mark and Jeanette Stevens went out to the Railhouse Bar in Kyle, Texas, where they were introduced to Brandon Fontenette.