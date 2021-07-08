Cancel
Public Health

UK daily Covid deaths above 30 for the third time this week as 35 new fatalities and 32,551 cases are recorded

By Dan Keane
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago

COVID deaths have today increased by 35 - the third time this week the figure has been higher than 30.

Cases jumped by 32,551 as the total number of infections passed the 5 million mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zW6W_0ar7JWSt00
Coronavirus cases passed the 5 million mark today (Stock image) Credit: LNP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9rX9_0ar7JWSt00

It marks the highest increase in cases since January 23 when 33,522 infections were recorded.

Today’s figures mean that 5,022,893 Brits have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 128,336 people have died.

Deaths are up slightly on yesterday's figure of 33, but lower than the 37 reported on Tuesday.

It comes as...

  • Holidays are back on as double-vaccinated Brits can skip quarantine on July 19
  • Amber list countries could turn red at short notice this summer
  • The Delta variant has driven a surge in cases in 25 areas
  • A third lockdown with 10,000 extra deaths is "inevitable" as the NHS is broken, doctors have said

The figures come as the government announced double-jabbed Brits can travel quarantine-free to over 100 countries from later this month.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the plans to MPs this morning.

But holiday joy will only apply to the people in England - and expats jabbed abroad will still have to isolate when they come back to the UK.

He said: "I can confirm today that from the 19th of July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated, through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self, isolate when they return to England."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRzXd_0ar7JWSt00

However, furious doctors today the NHS is "already broken" - as they fear more hospitalisations to come as cases rise with the spread of the Delta variant.

Experts gathered for an "emergency summit" this morning, to discuss the ditching of masks, social distancing and other safety measures that have been in place since last year.

It comes after they joined dozens of doctors and scientists blasting the plans to unlock as a "dangerous and unethical experiment", in a letter to the Government.

Experts fear the NHS will struggle to cope if cases hit the predicted 100-120,000-a-day in just a few weeks.

