'What If...?' trailer teases 'infinite possibilities' in Marvel universe

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago
Hayley Atwell voices Peggy Carter in the Disney+ series "What If...?" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series What If...?

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated anthology series Thursday.

The preview features Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Killmonger, Tony Stark, Thor, Doctor Strange and other Marvel characters and teases "infinite possibilities" in the Marvel universe.

What If...? is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The series explores what would happen if major moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened differently.

What If...? is written and created by A.C. Bradley. Jeffrey Wright voices The Watcher, who narrates the show.

The series also features the voices of several actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, aka Black Panther, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Disney+ also released a poster for the show.

What If...? premieres Aug. 11 on Disney+.

