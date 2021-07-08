Katy Perry & Daughter Daisy Dove, 11 Months, Take Mother/Daughter Shopping Trip In Paris – Photos
Girls day out! Katy Perry spent quality time with daughter Daisy Dove on a shopping spree in Paris amidst their family vacation to Europe. Katy Perry, 36, was a mother on a mission while shopping with daughter Daisy Dove, 11 months, in Paris, France on Wednesday, July 7. The “Teenage Dream” songstress was seen holding onto her baby girl while walking around some local stores in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Katy wore a denim mini dress and ballet shoes as she held baby Daisy with one hand while her other hand sported a tan handbag to store her belongings. She finished off her look with small gold hoop earrings and a blue facemask that covered her nose and mouth.hollywoodlife.com
