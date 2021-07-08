Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Haunani-Kay Trask, renowned scholar who fought for Hawaiian sovereignty, dies at 71

By Kimmy Yam
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaunani-Kay Trask, a renowned scholar and advocate for Hawaiian sovereignty, died over the weekend at age 71 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for years. Trask, a professor, author and poet, was best known for fiercely speaking out against U.S. imperialism and its colonization of Hawai'i. The death of the activist, who regularly called out the devastating effects of military occupation and tourism on the Indigenous people, was mourned by many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, including Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawai'i and Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele, the second Native Hawaiian congressman in U.S. history.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

176K+
Followers
25K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian Language#Hawaiian Culture#Indigenous#The Asian American#Pacific Islander#Democratic#Native Hawaiians#Indigenalysis#Ien#The University Of Utah#Nbc Asian America#The University Of Hawai I#The University Of Hawai I#Americans#Indian#Iolani Palace
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Kahele
Person
Mazie Hirono
Related
AmericasPosted by
NBC News

Mexico is sending navy ships with food, medicines to Cuba

MEXICO CITY — Mexico will send two navy ships loaded with food and medical supplies to Cuba, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the U.S. embargo for fomenting the biggest unrest in Cuba in decades. The ships will leave the port of Veracruz...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Vaccination rates tick upward in states with surging Covid cases

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, states with the biggest increases are also reporting an uptick in vaccinations. "In the past week, the five states with the highest case rates — Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri and Nevada — had a higher rate of people getting newly vaccinated compared to the national average," Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said during a White House briefing Thursday. "People in these states are feeling the impact of being unvaccinated and responding with action."
Posted by
NBC News

Protests are allowed at the Olympics now; here's what we might see in Tokyo

With protests permitted at the Olympics for the first time in the Games’ history, fans can expect more athletes to take a stand — or a knee — at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In the past, Olympic athletes have been bound by Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Dreamers on verge of getting DACA are left hanging after latest court ruling

For Ines Martinez, applying for DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, represented a glimmer of hope during the coronavirus pandemic. Seven months into her application process, Martinez was looking forward to joining the federal program that has allowed over 600,000 teens and young adults who lack legal status after having been brought to the U.S. as children — also referred to as Dreamers — to study and work without fear of deportation.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA ONE-ON-ONE WITH NBC NEWS’ KEIR SIMMONS AHEAD OF TOKYO OLYMPICS

First Look to Air Tonight, Thursday, July 22 on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt”. More of the Interview to Air Tomorrow, Friday, July 23 on “TODAY” and MSNBC. July 22, 2021 – NBC News’ Keir Simmons sat down with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for an exclusive one-on-one interview ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The interview will air tonight, Thursday, July 22 on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET and tomorrow, Friday, July 23 on NBC News’ TODAY and MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
NBC News

Nightly News: Kids Edition (July 22, 2021)

Tom Llamas gives us a preview of the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy answers viewers' questions about the pandemic, and get all the details on Jeff Bezos' historic trip to space. Plus, meet 10-year-old Tanitoluwa Adewumi, the nation's youngest chess master.July 22, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy