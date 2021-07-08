Haunani-Kay Trask, renowned scholar who fought for Hawaiian sovereignty, dies at 71

Haunani-Kay Trask, a renowned scholar and advocate for Hawaiian sovereignty, died over the weekend at age 71 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for years. Trask, a professor, author and poet, was best known for fiercely speaking out against U.S. imperialism and its colonization of Hawai'i. The death of the activist, who regularly called out the devastating effects of military occupation and tourism on the Indigenous people, was mourned by many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, including Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawai'i and Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele, the second Native Hawaiian congressman in U.S. history.