Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monongalia County, WV

Justice: Delta variant cases jump from 12 to 15, in six counties

By David Beard, The Dominion Post
Posted by 
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jZHL_0ar7HayV00
Photo courtesy governor's office

MORGANTOWN – The Delta variant continued as the topic of the day at Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing from the governor’s office.

Gov. Jim Justice said the number of Delta cases in the state bumped up from 12 to 15, and is now in six counties. The Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard hadn’t been updated to reflect that, so it was not possible to see what counties the new cases were in. As of Wednesday, Monongalia County had the highest total, with five cases.

COVID-19 Czar Clay Marsh offered his regular update on Delta, saying that on June 16, Delta cases were 10% of the nation’s total; on Wednesday, they were 51%. Missouri was hardest hit, with 96% of its new cases from Delta.

Unlike with other variants, he said, kids aren’t as resistant. At a Georgia overnight camp, 344 of about 600 kids were tested and 244 were positive, with ages 6-10 the most common group testing positive.

Marsh also repeated his pitch to get vaccinated, saying that in June, everyone who died of COVID in Maryland was unvaccinated. Across the nation, about 98% to 99% of those who are dying are unvaccinated.

Marsh urged parents to protect their children who are not yet eligible for vaccines. Asked how they should do that, he said to use the same precautions everyone used before the vaccines became available.

Avoid crowded places full of people you don’t know, especially indoor spaces. Have them wear masks if possible and socially distance. Practice good hygiene, including hand-washing.

On another note, Justice said the state’s cumulative positive rate fell below 5% for the first time since Dec. 31. It was 4.99% on Thursday.

Tweet David Beard @dbeardtdp Email dbeard@dominionpost.com

Comments / 19

The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
182
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
City
Clay, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Health
State
Maryland State
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
County
Monongalia County, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 19

Community Policy