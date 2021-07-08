UFC 264: EA Sports UFC 4 Predicts Conor McGregor Will Knock Out Dustin Poirier

The UFC Vegas 31 rankings update has dropped, and lightweight Islam Makhachev moved to No. 4 at 155lbs while Conor McGregor dropped to No. 9. Makhachev was the No. 9 ranked lightweight going into his main event matchup against No. 14 ranked Thiago Moises at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 31 event. After defeating Moises in the fourth round by submission to pick up his eighth straight win, the rankers rewarded the Russian for his long winning streak by bumping him up five spots all the way to No. 4 in the division. With Makhachev moving way up the rankings, someone else had to be bumped down. Tony Ferguson moved down to No. 6, Rafael dos Anjos moved to No. 7, and McGregor dropped all the way to No. 9. There was also a small swap at the bottom of the rankings as Arman Tsarukyan went to No. 14 and Moises fell down to the No. 15 spot.