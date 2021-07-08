Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264: EA Sports UFC 4 Predicts Conor McGregor Will Knock Out Dustin Poirier

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will clash for the third time at UFC 264, and the EA Sports UFC franchise released its official simulation for the fight on YouTube this week. McGregor picked up the first win via a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014, which was still more than a year away from winning the UFC Featherweight Championship in a star-making victory over Jose Aldo. Poirier then came back and beat McGregor at UFC 257 back in January, putting the former champion down with a TKO in the second round.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea Sports Ufc#Boxing#Combat#Ea Sports Ufc#Ufc 264#Tko#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor FaceTime Call With Woman Leaks

The UFC star Conor McGregor recently suffered a brutal leg injury at UFC 264 against arch-rival, Dustin Poirier and is currently out of action. Khabib ‘Humiliating’ Photo Leaks In Bad DM. Conor McGregor talks with a woman on FaceTime. The Notorious One recently took to his Instagram story section and...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Permanent Damage’ To Leg Leaks

The former UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy recently opened up on the injury that Conor McGregor suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Notorious One underwent surgery and got a titanium rod implant. The renowned combat sports official claims that, if anything, it’s going to be a deterrent. John...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Allegedly ‘Rips Off’ A-List Rapper

Conor McGregor has tweeted a bizarre rap rant: “I don’t know but today seems kinda odd. Thinkin’, “Will I live another twenty-fo’?”. It’s lyrics from Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day.” McGregor didn’t give credit. The UFC star Conor McGregor had claimed that he was injured going into the...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 31 rankings update: Islam Makhachev moves to No. 4, Conor McGregor drops to No. 9

The UFC Vegas 31 rankings update has dropped, and lightweight Islam Makhachev moved to No. 4 at 155lbs while Conor McGregor dropped to No. 9. Makhachev was the No. 9 ranked lightweight going into his main event matchup against No. 14 ranked Thiago Moises at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 31 event. After defeating Moises in the fourth round by submission to pick up his eighth straight win, the rankers rewarded the Russian for his long winning streak by bumping him up five spots all the way to No. 4 in the division. With Makhachev moving way up the rankings, someone else had to be bumped down. Tony Ferguson moved down to No. 6, Rafael dos Anjos moved to No. 7, and McGregor dropped all the way to No. 9. There was also a small swap at the bottom of the rankings as Arman Tsarukyan went to No. 14 and Moises fell down to the No. 15 spot.
UFCmymmanews.com

Colby Covington wants Dustin Poirier to move up to 170lbs and fight “daddy”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington said that he wants rival Dustin Poirier to move up to 170lbs and fight “daddy.”. Covington is set to take on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this year in a rematch for the promotion’s 170lbs title, and while he is focused on winning the welterweight title, he still can’t help but take shots at Poirier — his former training partner at American Top Team — whenever he gets the chance. Poirier is coming off of a TKO win over Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 and “The Diamond” is expected to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira later this year for the belt. But if you ask Covington, if Poirier really wants to have a big fight and make a lot of money, then the fight that he should take is “Chaos.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reveals Huge Nate Diaz Fight Rumor

The former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently provided his prediction for a potential third fight between Conor McGregor and his arch-rival Nate Diaz. Khabib talks about potential Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz. ‘The Eagle’ believes that McGregor could lose once again to Diaz. Perharps if another match is set up...
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Anthony Smith on Conor McGregor’s pre-fight injury talk: ‘His excuses are very invalid to me’

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome defeat to Dustin Poirier in their rubber match at UFC 264. Following a first round that saw McGregor employ a kick heavy game plan before being grounded by Poirier and beat up on the mat for much of the round, McGregor stood up, got in a punching exchange with Poirier, and when he stepped back, snapped his left tibia and fibula in two. In the aftermath, a full-court press has been initiated to hand-waive the defeat as circumstantial, with McGregor claiming that he entered the bout with stress fractures in his leg and that because of the injury, Poirier’s win is “illegitimate.” Not everyone is buying McGregor’s argument though, case in point, UFC analyst and MMAFighting’s 11th-ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith blasts Conor McGregor for making excuses following loss to Dustin Poirier: “We are all injured”

Fellow UFC fighter Anthony Smith blasted Conor McGregor for making excuses following his loss to Dustin Poirier, saying “we are all injured.”. McGregor lost via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to Poirier in their trilogy match at UFC 264, and afterwards, it has come out that he had a leg injury heading into the fight. Speaking on Sirius XM’s Fight Nation, Smith was asked about the reports of McGregor being hurt coming into the fight. For Smith, being injured is something that all MMA fighters have to deal with, and he believes that it’s not a valid excuse for McGregor.
UFCPosted by
The Spun

Dana White Shares Details Of Conor McGregor’s Injury

It’s been a week and a half since the main event at UFC 264 ended in devastating fashion. In his third scrap against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor went down with a gruesome leg injury, forcing the fight to end early in the second round on a doctor’s stoppage. McGregor suffered...
UFCmmanews.com

Lobov Disagrees With Post-Fight Conor McGregor Interview At UFC 264

Artem Lobov doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should’ve been interviewed following his UFC 264 injury. On July 10, McGregor went one-on-one with Dustin Poirier a third time. The score was even at 1-1 going into the trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 ended at the conclusion of the opening frame when the “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia.
UFCBloody Elbow

‘Everybody should be grateful’ - Aspen Ladd compares Conor McGregor to Ronda Rousey

Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 post-fight comments, where the former two-division champion threatened to kill his opponent Dustin Poirier - along with Poirier’s wife - in their sleep, has earned the Straight Blast Gym superstar some understandable backlash. UFC commentator Paul Felder took exception to McGregor’s words, reminding the Irishman that shouting threats at your opponent as you lie prone & injured on the mat really means you’re operating at their mercy, rather than the other way around.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy