UFC 264: EA Sports UFC 4 Predicts Conor McGregor Will Knock Out Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will clash for the third time at UFC 264, and the EA Sports UFC franchise released its official simulation for the fight on YouTube this week. McGregor picked up the first win via a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014, which was still more than a year away from winning the UFC Featherweight Championship in a star-making victory over Jose Aldo. Poirier then came back and beat McGregor at UFC 257 back in January, putting the former champion down with a TKO in the second round.comicbook.com
