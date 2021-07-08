Italian brothers grow world's heaviest cherry

Brothers Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso earned a Guinness World Record when a cherry they grew at their family farm weighed in at 1.16 ounces. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Italian brothers broke a Guinness World Record when a cherry they grew on their farm weighed in at 1.16 ounces.

The cherry, which is of the Carmen variety, was grown by Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso on their family farm in Pecetto Torinese.

The Rossos said their family has been growing cherries for more than a century.

"For some years now we have noticed that our Carmen cherries are Guinness world records in size and this year we decided to do things right and called a panel of experts," Alberto Rosso told la Repubblica.

The cherry's weight was confirmed by Italy's National Institute of Metrological Research, enough to take the record from a .93-ounce cherry grown in Italy in February.