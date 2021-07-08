Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Italian brothers grow world's heaviest cherry

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AL2Kl_0ar7FgCR00
Brothers Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso earned a Guinness World Record when a cherry they grew at their family farm weighed in at 1.16 ounces. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Italian brothers broke a Guinness World Record when a cherry they grew on their farm weighed in at 1.16 ounces.

The cherry, which is of the Carmen variety, was grown by Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso on their family farm in Pecetto Torinese.

The Rossos said their family has been growing cherries for more than a century.

"For some years now we have noticed that our Carmen cherries are Guinness world records in size and this year we decided to do things right and called a panel of experts," Alberto Rosso told la Repubblica.

The cherry's weight was confirmed by Italy's National Institute of Metrological Research, enough to take the record from a .93-ounce cherry grown in Italy in February.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Cherry#Guinness World Records#Italy#Italian#La Repubblica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
LifestyleComicBook

British Engineer Sets Guinness World Record For Stacking M&M's

Imagine you've just opened a bag of fun-sized M&M's and you've decided to give yourself the challenge of stacking them one on top of each other, sounds easy right? How hard could it be to make the tiny chocolate candies into a little chocolate tower? The answer is, very hard. Guinness World Records has revealed that a new record holder has been able to claim the world record "for the tallest stack of M&M's" and their stack came in at just five total M&M's. Yes, five. Will Cutbill is the current record holder now, breaking the previous record of tallest M&M stack which was four, held by Silvio Sabba of Italy and Brendan Kelbie of Australia.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Italian two ways: Fusaro's and Via Mare

(July 22, 2021) There are two kinds of Italian food. There’s the kind prepared by a classically- trained chef and there’s the kind your grandmother makes for Sunday dinner. When Tom Fusaro opened his Italian restaurant Fusaro’s on Old South Road 10 years ago, he wanted to offer the kind...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Italian Regulator Disallows Binance Platform; world offensive is expanded

LONDON, Jul 15 (Reuters) – Binance is not authorized to carry out activities in Italy, the country’s market regulator said on Thursday, joining the series of global regulatory moves against cryptocurrencies. Binance Group companies are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy, despite sections of their website...
RestaurantsPosted by
CNY News

Mangia! 12 of Upstate’s Greatest Italian Restaurants

My Italian restaurant is better than yours! Those are fighting words!. Everybody has a favorite place for pizza or pasta. Whether it is a small hole-in-the-wall pizza joint down on the corner, or a fancy ristorante dripping with crystal glassware and chandeliers, we each have our favorites. I have been eating Italian food for over 60 years, and I have dined at all of these places during my travels as a writer of Upstate New York books. Are they the best? Maybe not. How can you say? There are literally hundreds of Italian restaurants in Upstate New York, and thousands if you include New York City.
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
WorldHello Magazine

Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country. Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
Sciencehypebeast.com

National Geographic Details New Evidence on Missing Ancient Continent Submerged Beneath New Zealand

National Geographic has just published a new article that takes a closer look at the mysterious eighth continent Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui. The idea of the eighth landmass presented itself as early as the mid-’90s, where Zealandia, a continent almost the size of Australia is submerged with New Zealand its only part to exist above sea level. “Continents are sort of like icebergs,” says study author Keith Klepeis, a structural geologist at the University of Vermont. “What you see at the surface is not really the full extent of the beast.”
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy