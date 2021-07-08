Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Cleveland-Cliffs

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

On Thursday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $21.06. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Cleveland Cliffs Lrb#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $60.06. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing SeaWorld Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $44.95. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF's Unusual Options Activity

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $33.28 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.84. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $34.29. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nevro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 512 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average volume of 51 put options. Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells $330,120.00 in Stock

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 92,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $78.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Cut by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,126 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.28% of Guess’ worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1's Unusual Options Activity

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $359.67 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
LifestylePosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Darden Restaurants's Unusual Options Activity

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $144.35 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $30.45

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $31.50. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish Sells 11,965 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.53% lower at $0.19 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday at press time. What's Moving? The meme coin has plunged 18.97% over a seven-day trailing period. The deepening losses in DOGE come amid a widespread market-wide rout. DOGE fell 3.12% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy