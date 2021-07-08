Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Ciena

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $57.16. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Cien#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF's Unusual Options Activity

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $33.28 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $36.24 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nevro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 512 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average volume of 51 put options. Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $30.45

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $31.50. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells $330,120.00 in Stock

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 92,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $78.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Down to $23.69

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $22.92. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $596,615.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Buys $3,300,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Bin Zhou bought 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00. Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1's Unusual Options Activity

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $359.67 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 29.8%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish Sells 11,965 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Green Plains' Business Diversification Has Bank of America Bullish

Substantial diversification and opportunities for higher-margin business lines have turned Bank of America bullish on Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE). The Green Plains Analyst: Luke Washer initiated the firm’s coverage of Green Plains with a Buy rating, setting a $45 price target. The Green Plains Takeaways: Green Plains is in the...
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Conagra Brands On Challenging Year Ahead

Fiscal 2022 is likely to be a transition year for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), as management takes action to combat inflation, against tough COVID-19-related volume comparisons, according to BofA Securities. The Conagra Brands Analyst: Bryan Spillane downgraded the rating for Conagra Brands from Buy to Neutral, while reducing the price...

Comments / 0

Community Policy