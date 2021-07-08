Cancel
Paul Heyman Teases Brock Lesnar Return?

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Heyman has fueled the rumor mill with a change to his Facebook profile photo. Heyman changed his Facebook profile photo late last night to an image of Brock Lesnar standing over current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31. The WrestleMania 31 main event saw Lesnar defend the...

