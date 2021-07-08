Cancel
Analyzing Clover Health Investments's Unusual Options Activity

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $9.45 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

