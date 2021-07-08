Roseland Library Reopening at Temporary Location this Month

The Roseland Library will be reopening this month at a temporary location. While a hard date hasn’t been set, the library will be reopening at 470 Sebastopol Road, across the road from it’s former location. The site will include more books to access, computers and printers like the previous site, a dedicated community meeting space and eventually a 3D printer. However, it’s not a permanent location as officials continue to look for a new home. Ten million dollars from the PG&E 2017 wildfire settlement has put aside towards a permanent home along with another $1-million from the recently approved state budget.