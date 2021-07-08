Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

It was Boris wot won it: Italian conspiracy theory claims England will triumph in Euros because of PM

By Hannah Roberts
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QHcJ_0ar77cLO00

It wasn’t Harry Kane or Raheem Sterling who helped England beat Denmark with a controversial penalty.

According to a conspiracy theory in Italy , the congratulations should instead go to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson .

Some Italian fans claim that Uefa , the governing body of football in Europe, favours England and is helping them to win the Euro 2020 tournament, because Boris Johnson intervened to block the creation of the proposed Super League, which would have been a rival to UEFA’s Champions League.

The disputed extra time penalty against Denmark was proof that UEFA was on England’s side, said somewho took to social media to claim that England’s victory in the tournament was therefore a foregone conclusion.

The theory was taken up by Gazzetta dello Sport , Italy’s most influential sports newspaper.

The newspaper said: “The very generous penalty, which allowed Southgate’s team to beat Denmark confirms the suspicions about the exchange of favours with Boris Johnson, considered the savior of European football after the attack on the Superleague.”

After Johnson vowed to block English football teams from competing in the new breakaway league, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA praised the UK government saying he was "impressed by their efficiency”.

One Italy fan tweeted:  “England blatantly favoured by uefa and ceferin, They played all the games at home apart from one…they have referees on their side."

Another Twitter user wrote: “England is dangerous not so much for technical reasons, but for other components: they play at home, the referees treat them with kid gloves and Ceferin is on their side after the superleague issue.”

UEFA told The Independent the claims were “utter nonsense”.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uefa Champions League#Italy#Italian#British#Somewho#European#Superleague#English#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Queen and Boris Johnson wish England well as final looms

The Queen and Boris Johnson have led messages of support to the England team ahead of the Euro 2020 final. The monarch recalled presenting the World Cup trophy to Bobby Moore in 1966 as she praised the current team's "spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves". And...
kentlive.news

Boris Johnson hails England ‘heroes’ after penalty heartbreak in Euro 2020 final

The Prime Minister told England they had “played like heroes” after they fell to an agonising penalty shootout loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020. England got off to a dream start in Sunday’s Wembley showpiece as Luke Shaw put them ahead in the second minute, but Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser ensured the game went to extra time and, ultimately, a shootout which Italy won 3-2.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning to Boris Johnson that ‘levelling up’ must amount to more than quick-fix changes for electoral gain

Economists are warning that Boris Johnson’s much-heralded “levelling up” agenda must amount to more than quick-fix improvements to disadvantaged areas of the Midlands and north of England if it is to make an impression on the UK’s entrenched social inequalities.The prime minister will on Thursday attempt to put some flesh on the bones of his oft-repeated slogan, using a speech in the West Midlands to say that he aims to restore a sense of “pride in their community” among residents of areas that have felt left-behind for decades.But with MP Neil O’Brien appointed to advise Mr Johnson on the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
SoccerSporting News

Where the Euro 2021 final between England and Italy will be won and lost

Another England win, another tactical masterclass from Gareth Southgate. Until Euro 2021 Southgate was not considered much of a tactician, his rigid formations and late substitutions provoking disappointment form English supporters used to the hyper-fluidity of the club game. But a sharp eye for detail, reactive tweaks and impeccable timing...
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

To ruin England’s party, Italy won the Euro 2020 final on penalties.

To ruin England’s party, Italy won the Euro 2020 final on penalties. On Sunday, Italy ruined England’s Euro 2020 celebrations at Wembley, winning the final on penalties to send the hosts into despair and extend their 55-year quest for a major title. Roberto Mancini’s side came back from losing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy