Andy Farrell urges Ireland to put team needs first after picking eight debutants

By Independent TV
The Independent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Farrell says Ireland’s debutants must not allow desperation to impress to become detrimental to the team after selecting eight newcomers to face the United States. Uncapped Ulster quartet Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Robert Baloucoune and James Hume have been named in the Irish starting XV for Saturday’s clash in Dublin while international rookies Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Fineen Wycherley and Harry Byrne are among the replacements.

