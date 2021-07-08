nat-2’s newest sneakers are made of recycled bubble wrap
From nat-2, a German footwear designer immersed in sustainable and eco-friendly design, we meet the vegan recycled bubble wrap sneakers. Yes, bubble wrap. The new vegan recycled bubble wrap sneakers were designed in collaboration with Israeli startup Remeant, and this is the first time the bubble wrap material has been used in shoes. The innovative material not only keeps bubble wrap out of the landfill, but it is 100% vegan and is available in a range of colors.inhabitat.com
