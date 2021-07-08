Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

U.S. cancer death rates declining, report shows

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwAfQ_0ar6dlOv00
Dr. Jonathan Aviv prepares to scope a patient during visit at his Upper East Side office in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 8 (Reuters) - Fewer Americans are dying from the most common types of cancer, especially lung, showed a report published in The Journal of the National Cancer Institute on Thursday.

Death rates between 2014 and 2018 fell for 11 of the 19 most common cancers among men, and 14 of the 20 most common among women, according to the report from the American Cancer Society, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.

The accelerating pace of decline in deaths from lung cancer and melanoma helped bring down cancer deaths between 2001 and 2018, the report said.

Reduced smoking rates and breakthroughs in cancer drug development have helped contribute to the overall decline, Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of American Cancer Society, said in a press release.

Death rates increased for brain and other nervous system as well as pancreatic cancer in both sexes, oral cavity and pharynx cancers in men, and liver and uterus cancers in women.

The rate of decline in deaths slowed or even disappeared for some cancers, including female breast cancer.

The report found that overall cancer death rates decreased in every racial and ethnic group during the 2014-18 period, but added that death rates remained higher among Black people than Whites.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Most Cancer Screenings Make Big Rebound After Pandemic Decline

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A major U.S. hospital system had a strong rebound in most cancer screening tests after a steep drop-off in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows. The findings are based on an analysis of...
POTUSCNBC

Covid deaths on the rise again in the U.S. after weeks of decline, CDC says

After declining for weeks, seven-day average daily Covid deaths have increased by 26% to 211 per day. New Covid cases increased by roughly 70% since last week, while hospitalizations increased 36%. U.S. health officials maintain that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still highly effective against the delta variant. Deaths from...
Public SafetyCW33 NewsFix

Report from CDC says drug overdose deaths in U.S. on rise

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — A study released by the CDC said more than 81,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. from May 2019 to May 2020. The CDC said this is the largest number of deaths number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period. For people...
Mason City, IAKIMT

CDC report shows overdose deaths increased significantly in 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a crisis that began even before the pandemic. A CDC reports shows that overdose deaths climbed to a record 93,000 in 2020, with synthetic or fentanyl laced opioids accounting for many of the deaths, followed by cocaine and natural and semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication).
Public Safetyhotnewhiphop.com

U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Climbed To Record Heights In 2020: Report

Less than a month after it was reported that Johnson & Johnson will have to pay $230 million for allegedly "fueling" the opioid crisis in the United States, the CDC has released new estimates for the number of people who suffered drug-induced deaths over the last year. According to Complex, overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 in 2020, which far exceeds the previous record high of 72,000 drug overdose deaths reached in 2019.
CancerScience Daily

Scientists link frailty and neurocognitive decline in childhood cancer survivors

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have found a link between post-cancer treatment frailty and neurocognitive decline in young adult childhood cancer survivors. A paper on this work was published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Though frailty is often associated with the elderly, 8% of young adult...
CancerMedicalXpress

Women are more likely than men to develop more-deadly right-sided colon cancer

The traditional broad categories of cancer are splintering into finer subcategories as researchers unravel the incredible complexity and variety within locational descriptors such as "breast cancer" or "lung cancer." For instance, we now know that the general term "breast cancer" encompasses a range of heterogeneous tumors with different genetics, mechanisms, and drivers requiring different targeted therapies.
Public Healthcoladaily.com

DHEC adjusts COVID reporting standards as number of deaths decline

SCDHEC officials announced Tuesday they have officially begun reporting COVID-19 deaths with a different standard. The COVID-19 death announcements will now be issued on a weekly basis every Tuesday, instead of the previous standard of daily announcements. The organization will also no longer announce the age range for each individual...
Cancercancerhealth.com

ASCO: Technology, Socioeconomic Factors Can Influence Colorectal Cancer Outcomes

The American Society of Clinical Oncology held their annual meeting from June 4-8, 2021, where over 400 abstracts related to colorectal cancer (CRC) were presented. We at the Colon Cancer Foundation highlight some notable ones related to technological advancements, socioeconomic factors, and clinical care below. Technological Advancements:. Using AI to...
CancerMedscape News

Sharp Decrease in Opioid Access for Dying US Cancer Patients

Terminally ill patients with advanced cancer may not be receiving adequate pain management, according to new findings. There has been a sharp decrease in access to opioids during the past decade, and many patients are going to emergency departments (EDs) for pain treatment. Overall, during the study period (2007–2017), there...
Salt Lake City, UTbeckershospitalreview.com

33% of popular cancer treatment articles contain misinformation, study finds

More than one-third of commonly read cancer treatment articles on social media contain misinformation that could potentially harm patients' treatment quality and chances of survival, according to research published July 22 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Researchers from the University of Utah's Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt...
HealthRuidoso News

Health Dept. report shows fentanyl deaths on the rise in New Mexico

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health reports provisional 2020 death data showing a rise in fentanyl-related deaths from 2019, surpassing both heroin and prescription-opioid-related deaths in the state. Provisional 2020 data already show that overdose rates for fentanyl have doubled in 2020 over 2019, after almost doubling...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Survival Improvement Not Shown With Adjuvant Chemotherapy in Locally Adnvaced Cervical Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Bradley Monk, MD, FACCOG, FACS, discusses the OUTBACK trial, including the results, strengths, and challenges. Despite being highly preventable with human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and testing, cervical cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related death in women ,. Concurrent chemotherapy has proven to be effective in this patient population, but in the case of distant metastatic diseases, high death rates continue.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy