Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee are mourning the loss of their shared dog Violet Mae. The couple posted a photo to both of their Instagram pages in the dog's honor along with heartfelt captions. "Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the sudden loss of our Violet Mae," Dewan wrote under a set of photos she took with the puppy. "Violet was the sweetest lady I ever knew, the best sneaky kisser in the world and the calm amongst the chaos always."