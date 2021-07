Buy: MISTERGENTLEMAN, THE CONTEMPORARY FIX, and ZOZOTOWN from July 22. Editor's Notes: It's hard to believe that influential Tokyo-based streetwear brand MISTERGENTLEMAN has never done a G-SHOCK collab. The long-running label has done partnerships with plenty of other brands, like bagmaker Outdoor Products and quirky shoemaker SAKIAS, but a tie-up with the influential watch label eluded MISTERGENTLEMAN, until now. For their first joint effort, the two companies have served up a suitably low-key timepiece rooted in MISTERGENTLEMAN's inimitable design cues — this one's for the heads.