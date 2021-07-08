FBI Allegedly Helped UAE Oligarch Kidnap His Daughter After She Logged Into Instagram, Yahoo
The FBI assisted United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with a 2018 plot to kidnap his own daughter, according to a new report. The incident occurred when Princess Latifa — known by her full name as Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum — attempted to escape her billionaire father’s dominion, traveling 20 miles by Jet Ski and dinghy to an American vessel off the coast of Oman with plans to seek asylum in the United States. But eight days later, the vessel was raided by a group of commandos who apprehended the princess, and absconded with her back to the UAE.www.mediaite.com
