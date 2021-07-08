Santa Rosa Man Found Guilty for Murder in DUI Crash

A Santa Rosa man has been found guilty of second degree murder of a Windsor mother of twins. Fernando Aguilera was convicted last Friday of the murder charge along with the additional charges of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated, and Driving Under the Influence Causing Injury. The conviction stems from a fatal traffic accident in March of 2019 where Aguilera drove his car into the back of the another vehicle on Highway 101 near River Road in Santa Rosa. The struck car overturned killing 47-year-old Rosa Lua inside. Aguilera was found to have a blood alcohol level of approximately 0.156% and also was traveling in excess of 100 mph just prior to colliding with Lua’s vehicle. It was the third time Aguilera was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.