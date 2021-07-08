Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Man Found Guilty for Murder in DUI Crash

ksro.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Santa Rosa man has been found guilty of second degree murder of a Windsor mother of twins. Fernando Aguilera was convicted last Friday of the murder charge along with the additional charges of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated, and Driving Under the Influence Causing Injury. The conviction stems from a fatal traffic accident in March of 2019 where Aguilera drove his car into the back of the another vehicle on Highway 101 near River Road in Santa Rosa. The struck car overturned killing 47-year-old Rosa Lua inside. Aguilera was found to have a blood alcohol level of approximately 0.156% and also was traveling in excess of 100 mph just prior to colliding with Lua’s vehicle. It was the third time Aguilera was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Windsor, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dui#Alcohol#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 4

Community Policy