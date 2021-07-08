Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics Still Happening For Some Reason

By Vivian Kane
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As had been expected, Tokyo has declared a state of emergency in an attempt to curb rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city. The emergency is scheduled to last until August 22, which covers the entirety of the upcoming Olympic games. The Olympics will continue, however, but without any spectators. This is on top of a rule already in place that athletes were barred from bringing any guests, including friends and family. (Although a number of breastfeeding athletes successfully advocated for an exception for their babies.)

www.themarysue.com

Comments / 0

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Npr#The Washington Post#Carl Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

Hashimoto: Tokyo Paralympics could still see some fans

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers are holding out hope that the Paralympic Games might allow some fans. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases.
Public HealthNY Daily News

Olympics may still be cancelled, head Tokyo organizer says

The head organizer of the Tokyo Olympics said the Games may still be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Toshiro Muto, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, left the door open on cancelling the games the during a press conference Tuesday. “We can’t predict what will happen with the...
TennisPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Djokovic still undecided on Tokyo Olympics

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Novak Djokovic says he’s still undecided on whether he will play at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday and said after the final that he was still “kind of 50-50” on whether to play in Tokyo. The top-ranked Serb said the lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in place in Tokyo makes him “a little bit divided” on whether to go.
NFLPosted by
Axios

Why some athletes at the Tokyo Olympics won't be vaccinated

Olympic organizers have made a series of major, last-minute policy changes to reduce the risk of a superspreader event, but they declined to employ one particularly powerful tool: a vaccine mandate. The big picture: Mandatory vaccinations would have been a massive logistical and ethical puzzle. But without one, the threat...
Berkeley, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Will Tokyo Olympics become superspreader Games? Some experts fear the worst

It could happen at the Pandemic Olympics. It seems almost inevitable. “Oh, there will be forfeits,” said Michaela George, an assistant professor of Global Public Health at Dominican University. In almost every Olympic cycle, the Games arrive cloaked in trepidation. In the shadow of danger and potential death. The Salt...
SportsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Brisbane, Australia, chosen to host 2032 Summer Olympics

TOKYO — Brisbane, Australia, will host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, Brisbane was the only city vying to host the 2032 Olympics. Australia previously hosted the Games twice: once in Melbourne in 1956 and again in Sydney in 2000.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

How the COVID-19 delay of the Tokyo Olympics helped some athletes break records

After an unprecedented delay due to a once-in-a-century global health crisis, the Tokyo Games are finally ready to begin. Yet the athletes, like the Games themselves, have changed. The year of lockdowns, isolation, and the threat — or reality — of catching COVID-19 and losing friends and loved ones has been daunting for athletes. Some, willingly or not, retired early, while others recalibrated and kept going. And some are thriving. Read more: Athletes’ mental health at risk in lockdown as...
Entertainmentimdb.com

How Laurie Hernandez Will Still Take Part in Tokyo Olympics Despite Not Making Team USA

Laurie Hernandez is trading the balance beam for a microphone at the Tokyo Olympics. In June, the gymnast's dreams to compete at the 2020 Games were cut short when a knee injury cost her a spot on Team USA. The setback didn't hinder Laurie's chance at a second Olympic experience, however. The 21-year-old stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on July 15 to reveal she's headed overseas to lend her expertise as a commentator. Describing the "first time" gig as a "little bit odd heading into it," Laurie told Victor Cruz, "But at the same time it should be a lot of fun." Looking back at the moment she and teammates Simone Biles, Aly Raisman,...
Public Healthsoyacincau.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics might still be cancelled, if necessary

The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee Toshiro Muto said that he would not rule out cancelling the Olympics if COVID-19 cases spiked. He said he would “keep an eye on infection numbers” and liaise with other organisers, if necessary. “We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation,...
Sportsinews.co.uk

What is ROC? Why Russia is banned from the Olympics – but some athletes can still compete at Tokyo 2020

If Grigory Rodchenkov decides to tune in to this summer’s Olympics, it will be from an undisclosed location in the USA. In his book, the one-time head of Russia’s anti-doping laboratory now describes himself as a whistleblower, one who “dwells in an ambiguous netherworld, where a perverse pride in his past unethical achievements coexists with a desire to expose the corrupt system that successfully nurtured him for so long”.
Boston, MABoston Globe

The concept of the Olympics is wonderful, but these Tokyo Games should not be happening

Let me amend that. I love the concept of the Olympics. I love what the Olympics have often been and could be again. If only . . . If only they were run by better people. But of course we should not be having Olympics in 2021, and certainly not in a country and city where they are a most unwelcome guest. It was never my goal to be an Olympic writer, and yet covering 11 Olympics (six Summer, five Winter) turned out to be the most pleasant journalistic surprise of a 44-year writing career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy