Tokyo Olympics Still Happening For Some Reason
As had been expected, Tokyo has declared a state of emergency in an attempt to curb rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city. The emergency is scheduled to last until August 22, which covers the entirety of the upcoming Olympic games. The Olympics will continue, however, but without any spectators. This is on top of a rule already in place that athletes were barred from bringing any guests, including friends and family. (Although a number of breastfeeding athletes successfully advocated for an exception for their babies.)www.themarysue.com
Comments / 0