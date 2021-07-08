Edwardsville resident Christine Nelson wins Texas food festival with salsa
Christine Nelson started selling her salsa, now Christine's Salsa, in stores in 2020, after selling the salsa commercially since 2019. Since then, she has expanded to stores like Schnuck's, where her salsa is currently available in 20 locations in Illinois and 38 locations in Missouri. Her salsa is also available in several smaller stores including locations in both Edwardsville and Granite City.www.thetelegraph.com
