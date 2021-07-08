Cancel
Movies

Disney’s Encanto Drops Teaser Trailer and My Latina Heart Is Already in Love

By Lyra Hale
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney’s Encanto feels like something impossible coming to life. And no, I don’t mean the magic, which is stunning from beginning to end. A couple of years ago, I think this movie would’ve been impossible because of Coco. Why? Because Hollywood is guilty of making a thing and then pointing at it as if to say, “See, we did a good thing! Pat us on the back for giving you the representation you deserve and know that we checked a box and that’s all you need, right?” Wrong. I need more, and I’m glad to see it happen with the first teaser trailer for the animated musical Encanto.

