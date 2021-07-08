Disney’s Encanto Drops Teaser Trailer and My Latina Heart Is Already in Love

Disney’s Encanto feels like something impossible coming to life. And no, I don’t mean the magic, which is stunning from beginning to end. A couple of years ago, I think this movie would’ve been impossible because of Coco. Why? Because Hollywood is guilty of making a thing and then pointing at it as if to say, “See, we did a good thing! Pat us on the back for giving you the representation you deserve and know that we checked a box and that’s all you need, right?” Wrong. I need more, and I’m glad to see it happen with the first teaser trailer for the animated musical Encanto.