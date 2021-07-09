Business roundups: New Chipotle in Kingwood; YMCA launches operation backpack

Partnership Lake Houston has announced their four under 40 business leaders for the community and will be honoring them with a luncheon on July 20. This year’s “Top 4 Under 40” recipients will be honored and recognized along with the Leadership Lake Houston Outstanding Alumni and the 2020 Top 4 Under 40 at the Leadership Awards Luncheon according to a press release from the Partnership. The Top 4 Under 40 will also be featured on the cover of the Partnership’s magazine, Lake Houston Business Matters. The luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. on July 20 at the Clubs of Kingwood.