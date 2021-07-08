Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Vanna White Will Never Forget This 'Wheel of Fortune' Blooper You Probably Missed

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White has seen her fair share of bloopers over the years, but there's one she will never forget, even though most viewers probably missed it. Cheat Sheet reports that the blooper came during a Christmas-themed episode of the iconic game show. The set was decorated with lots of beautiful holiday offerings, including some faux-present boxes near the letterboard.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Sajak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blooper#Wheel Of Fortune#Cheat Sheet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.
TV & Videosoutsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: How Tall is Pat Sajak?

A bit of Hollywood magic has been known to make actors look taller than they are in reality. Is that also the case in the world of game shows? Plenty is known about longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak. But how much do we really know about the guy?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Shares Stunning Snap in Summer Dress

On Wednesday night, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, shared a stunning photo while in a beautiful summer dress. Maggie has continued to be more and more involved with the game show in recent years. She’s made appearances here and there starting much earlier in her life. The first time she joined her dad on Wheel of Fortune she could barely walk on her own as a toddler.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Watch Contestant Amazingly Solve Clue with Just Four Letters in New Clip

On “Wheel of Fortune,” some contestants are quicker than others. And some just luck out on the show with a puzzle they happen to know. Which was the case when a contestant solved a long puzzle with just four letters turned? That’s anybody’s guess. But one thing’s for sure: After the contestant, Mike, answered correctly, he could afford a lot of a certain kind of produce.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Shows Off His Owl Knowledge for Vanna White and Her ‘Neighbors’

Who would have ever known that longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak also doubles as an expert on all things owls? Not us. Wherever you live, there is probably a good chance you can spot an owl nearby. At least Wheel of Fortune letter-turner and co-hostess Vanna White can. After the conclusion of Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, Sajak and White engage in a hilarious discussion about the owl that lives in Vanna’s neighborhood.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Alex Trebek Guessed Who Would Win in a Fight Between Vanna White, Jenny McCarthy

Vanna White and Jenny McCarthy duking it out for supremacy, who do you take? For Jeopardy! icon Alex Trebek, the answer was easy. Luckily for us and entertainment fans across the world, the pair have never actually squared up with their fists. Having to choose would be a nightmare. But when the situation was posed to Trebek, he didn’t hesitate to take his game show colleague.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy