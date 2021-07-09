Top U.K. scientists and health officials are worried about the delta variant. Here’s what they say countries need to do.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, and scientists were able to identify several strains. Each variant has its own characteristics, and to identify them easier, the international community of scientists decided to name them Greek names. More than 25.2% of the world population has received one of the available COBID-19 vaccines, meaning that 3.42 billion doses have already been administered. The statistics also show that, unfortunately, countries with a low income have not benefited from the same accessibility to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, and just 1% of the people from those countries got at least one shot.