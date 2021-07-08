City Photo Scavenger Hunt Starts Aug 6th

The Oswego City County Youth Bureau will host a City PHOTO scavenger hunt starting on August 6, 2021. There will be over 50 items that you will need photos of in order to finish the hunt and have a chance at winning prizes. This will be a week- long hunt as it will take a while to do this. You must work in groups or pairs. After you finish your scavenger hunt and take all your photos, please contact Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or you can upload your photos to [email protected] You will then be entered to win some prizes.