Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

SHAES Gives Lifesaving Awards

WSJM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Haven Area Emergency Services is recognizing two people with their Lifesaving Award. SHAES honored firefighter and EMT paramedic Johanna Quinn and Allegan County Sheriff deputy Jacob Gage Wednesday for their work June 18 responding to a crash in Casco Township. One driver was caught in a burning vehicle, and Gage tried to control the flames with a fire extinguisher and began to rescue the driver. Once Quinn arrived, the two freed the driver and that person was hospitalized. SHAES Chief Brandon Hinz says they overcame smoke, heat, and inherent danger to remove that driver and give first aid until more help arrived. It was the third major crash in a few hours that day.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Casco Township, MI
City
South Haven, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifesaving Award#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy