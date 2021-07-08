Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to offer Universal films after they play on Peacock

By Lisa Richwine
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHjsp_0ar4k9Jl00
The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Prime Video will offer new live-action movies from Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures four months after their streaming debut on Comcast's Peacock, the companies announced on Thursday.

The multiyear deal applies to live-action films including "Jurassic World: Dominion" that are scheduled to be released in theaters starting in 2022, a statement from the companies said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement is part of Universal's decision to change the traditional home entertainment release pattern. Media companies are trying new strategies to bolster their streaming services and compete with Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

Typically, new movies go to a cable channel or streaming service about six months or more after they debut in cinemas, and they stay with that outlet for an 18-month window.

Under the new arrangement, Universal will send its films to streaming quicker and will break up the 18-month period.

New movies will go to Peacock four months after their theatrical debut. Four months after that, live-action films will go to Amazon's Prime Video for 10 months, and then back to Peacock for four months.

Universal's newest animated movies will not appear on Prime Video during that 10-month period. Amazon has the rights to stream them in a later window.

Separately, Amazon secured the rights to offer Universal movies from 2020 and 2021 on IMDb TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service. The films include the latest "Fast & Furious" movie, "F9."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Animated Movies#Peacock#Amazon Com Inc#Comcast Corp#Cmcsa O#Universal Pictures#Netflix Inc Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

Warner Bros To Release 10 Films Exclusively For HBO Max

Warner Bros. plans to produce 10 movies for HBO Max for release in 2022. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made the announcement Thursday during AT&T’s second-quarter earnings call. WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T and is also pending a merger with Discovery Inc. “The motion picture format absolutely matters, and it matters...
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

HBO, HBO Max notch 47 million domestic subscribers

HBO and streaming service HBO Max now reach 47 million domestic customers. Telecommunications giant AT&T disclosed the number Thursday, saying its HBO premium cable channel and HBO Max unit had gained 2.8 million domestic subscribers during the second quarter — showing steady growth in an increasingly crowded streaming market. The...
TV & Videosmetaflix.com

Warner Bros. Officially Becomes HBO Max Machine

It finally happened. Even “Space Jam: A New Legacy” predicted it; clearly, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have no sense of irony at all. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has announced the future of Warner Bros. in 2022. The nearly 100-year-old company will produce 10 new films for HBO Max next year. While the day-and-date releases riddling this year seem to have gone away, clearly the company doesn’t plan on ending its relationship with the streaming service. Don’t forget; Warner Bros. is still owned by a phone company.
EntertainmentGreenwichTime

Sony Pictures Gives Its Soundstages a State-of-the-Art Upgrade

The sound production facilities at Sony Pictures have received an update to incorporate state-of-the-art technology. Television mix stages 6 and 7 now support Dolby Home Theater Atmos (9.1.6) and Dolby (7.1, 5.1) mixes with Imax support integrated. “You have to have the right technology. You have to be able to...
TV & Videoskiss951.com

HBO Max Is Getting More Exclusive Movies

Warner Brothers is making sure more movies will be exclusively released on HBO Max. The CEO of WarnerMedia says more than 10 new films will be made for it next year. The movies will only go to select theaters in limited runs if they’re Oscar contenders. That comes as the...
MoviesReporter

David S. Goyer pushed Warner Bros to ditch The Sandman movie

David S. Goyer convinced Warner Bros. to scrap plans for a 'Sandman' movie. The 54-year-old screenwriter - who his serving as a writer and executive producer on Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's work - told the studio that a feature film was too limiting and not the right medium to tell the story.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

‘Dune’ Trailer: Can Warner Bros. Pull Off A Movie Marketing Miracle?

It’s no secret that I wasn’t quite enthralled with what I saw at the Dune IMAX event earlier this week, but that’s merely one critic’s opinion, a critic who liked Arrival and Sicario more than Prisoners and Blade Runner 2049 no less. But my biggest concern, as a box office pundit or whatever the hell I am these days, is just how weirdly uncommercial the film looks. Sure, commercial doesn’t always mean “good” anymore than “uncommercial” does, but when you’re spending $160 million on the first half of a story, with the second half only being adapted if the first one succeeds, yeah, whether it looks like a likely hit is indeed an issue.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Warner Bros. To Produce 10 Movies for HBO Max in 2022

WarnerMedia is planning to release at least 10 original films on their streaming service, HBO Max, in the hopes to continuously grow its subscriber base. As the world is [slowly, but surely] going back to a semblance of normalcy, albeit a more contagious variant that’s infecting the unvaccinated, WarnerMedia seems to be looking ahead and revising its strategy for the coming year. After shocking many entertainment outlets (including directors of their own movies, such as Denis Villeneuve, who penned an angry letter considering Dune’s release) when they announced that their entire 2021 slate would be releasing in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar assures that the studio will be moving back to a traditional, but shortened, theatrical exclusive window.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

Disney’s Black Widow Gamble Didn’t Pay Off

The release of Black Widow earlier this month was one of the biggest tests of a new Hollywood paradigm that emerged after the coronavirus pandemic began: the simultaneous rollout of a blockbuster in theaters and on streaming services. The latest Marvel movie opened in thousands of cinemas in the U.S. and Canada on the same day it was made available to Disney+ subscribers for a $30 surcharge. At first, the gambit seemed to work. In its opening weekend, the film made $80 million at the domestic box office and another $60 million in streaming—a seemingly perfect argument for a hybridized approach.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Partners With Amazon on New Award

Amazon Prime Video is teaming up with the Tokyo International Film Festival on a new award designed to discover directorial talent. The Amazon Prime Video Take One Award will launch through an open call for short film submissions — under 15 minutes in length — to compete at the upcoming 34th Tokyo film festival, which will be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

All DC Extended Universe Films in Order

Over the past eight years, Warner Bros. Pictures has worked to build their DC Extended Universe. After a string of hugely successful Batman films directed by Christopher Nolan, the establishment of a new shared universe began with Man of Steel in 2013. Since then, there have been ten films introduced to add to the overall story and build towards a massive phase-ending event that may, or may not come.
SportsNBC Sports

How to get Peacock streaming on TV, phone, more: Details on NBC Universal’s new service, app

July 2021 update: Click here to watch the 2021 Tour de France live on Peacock as well as the 2021 Open Championship. Plus, watch coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on Peacock. Peacock, the new streaming service from NBC Universal, launched Wednesday. With shows and movies such as “30 Rock,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Office,” new original programs and live news, late-night programs and, of course, sports, the obvious question to ask is “How to get Peacock?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy