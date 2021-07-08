Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Team GB to make history by sending more women than men to Olympics

By Sean Ingle
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTYPd_0ar4jh5J00
Helen Glover. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Team GB is targeting between 45 and 70 medals at the Tokyo Olympics after confirming it will send more women than men to a Games for the first time.

In a notable change in emphasis, however, the UK Sport chief executive, Sally Munday, said the organisation would be taking a more “holistic approach” to evaluating success at the Olympics and Paralympics, rather than focusing solely on the podium.

Related: Spectators banned from Olympics as Tokyo Covid emergency declared

“Our intelligence tells us that our athletes will have the potential to win between 45 and 70 medals at the Olympics, and we believe we’re on course to surpass the 51 of Beijing in 2008,” she said. “If all goes very well, we could get close to what we collected in Rio five years ago, which was 67.”

That figure is lower than the medal target of 54-92 that UK Sport set in 2018, but Munday stressed the definition of success had now broadened to include measures such as inspiring moments from female athletes across multiple sports.

“Success in Tokyo is about three things. The first is enabling our athletes who have exceptional potential to achieve their dreams and ambitions. Secondly, is every one of our athletes reaching Tokyo and coming home safely? And third it’s Britain’s athletes, once again, bringing us together and providing a source of real pride and happiness.”

Team GB’s squad of 201 female and 175 male athletes is the biggest for a non-home Olympics. It includes the cyclist Laura Kenny, the taekwondo player Jade Jones, the rower Helen Glover and the equestrian rider Charlotte Dujardin, who are all aiming to become the first British women to win gold medals at three Olympics.

“I am delighted that we will be taking more women than men to a summer Olympic Games,” the Team GB chef de mission, Mark England, said. “It is a first for Team GB in its 125-year history – 2021 is truly the year of the female Olympian.”

Meanwhile the British Olympic Association chief executive, Andy Anson, said it was right the Olympics should go ahead despite fans being absent from events in Tokyo.

“We have a lot of sadness and regret around that decision for the Japanese people in particular because it’s a massive thing to host an Olympic Games,” he said. “I find it very, very sad for them that they aren’t going to have the experiences we had at London in 2012.

“But the competition is going to be as intense as ever. That’s the main reason for it to go ahead and then it can be enjoyed by people all around the world.”

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

When asked whether it was about money, Anson said: “There are economic reasons. But I feel a bit frustrated when people say it’s about greed. It’s not about greed, it’s about something that funds the whole Olympic sporting ecosystem around the world in many different ways. That should be highly valued.”

Anson revealed 92% of the 1,000 British athletes and staff going to Tokyo have been double vaccinated, with around 20 of those travelling with Team GB not having any jab at all. Anson also confirmed measures would be in place to protect the mental health of athletes, who will have to quarantine and face severe restrictions on their movements.

“We have been putting in place mental health guidance for our own staff as well because it’s a tough environment for the team around Team GB. They’re very much confined to the village in a very hot country, in a very tight village – it’s tough for everyone. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, without a doubt.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Dujardin
Person
Laura Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Summer Olympic Games#Uk#Uk Sport#Success#Team Gb#British#Olympian#Japanese#The Ios App Store#Google Play#Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
News Break
Google
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsThe Guardian

Trayvon Bromell: ‘Gold will be great but my biggest purpose is change’

The 100m favourite has had an extraordinary journey to the Tokyo Games – now he wants to use his platform to inspire. The man anointed by Usain Bolt as the favourite to succeed him as Olympic 100 metres champion is detailing his extraordinary journey to the Tokyo Games. It is quite the tale. Trayvon Bromell grew up on the south side of St Petersburg, Florida, where poverty and gangs were rife. His mother worked 7pm-7am every day to keep a roof over their heads. His best friend ended up in jail. And yet, despite also breaking both his knees and a hip as a child, he ended up winning bronze at the 2015 world championships as a 20-year-old – behind Bolt – only to spend years being unable to run due to severe injuries.
RugbyThe Guardian

England’s Lewis Ludlow handed four-game ban for knee strike in Canada win

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham. The 26-year-old...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
Utah Statedailyutahchronicle.com

Three Utah Gymnasts Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

The Red Rocks have had a fantastic season, but they added in an unexpected surprise after the end of it. Three Utah gymnasts will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Incoming freshman Grace McCallum earned a place on the four-gymnast Team USA squad, MyKayla Skinner earned her Olympic berth as an individual competitor, and incoming freshman Kara Eaker rounds out the three Utes and will be competing as an alternate.
WorldThe Independent

Elinor Barker excited for Tokyo Olympics after training camp in Wales

A return to home turf in south Wales is helping make the Tokyo Olympics finally seem real for Elinor Barker. Great Britain’s track cyclists are in Newport for a 12-day pre-Games training camp before heading out to Japan on Friday. After the long wait and all the questions over these...
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

How many athletes on U.S. Olympic team? How many men? How many women? Which states are sending the most athletes?

The United States will send 613 Olympic athletes to the Summer Games in Tokyo this month. The roster released by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for the Tokyo Games includes 329 women and 284 men, making this the third consecutive Summer Games in which the U.S. is sending more women than men to the Olympics, according to the Associated Press.
WorldSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB women's football team to take knee before matches

Great Britain's women's football team have confirmed that they will take a knee before their matches at the Olympics in support of the fight against racism and discrimination. The decision comes after the IOC relaxed its Rule 50, which had previously forbidden athletes from protesting at all times, but now allows peaceful protest prior to competition, with sanctions still threatened for any protests made on the medal podium.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Alyssa Naeher makes the US Women's Soccer team and is headed to the Olympics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2021 Olympics is just around the corner. To make the US team in any event takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Rooting for the Red White and Blue is exciting as a spectator but more gratifying as a participant. Alyssa Naeher, goalie for the US women’s soccer team is excited and ready to compete at the 2021 Olympics.
SportsTelegraph

Princess Anne sends message of support to Team GB ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Princess Royal has told British Olympians that this year’s Games will be "different, but no less important", as she recalled the "single-minded focus" needed to compete. Princess Anne, 70, was the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympics when she rode the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event in Montreal in 1976.

Comments / 0

Community Policy